03.08.2024 10:31:00
Want to Cash In on the AI Boom? Check Out This High-Yield Dividend Stock.
Companies are pouring billions of dollars into artificial intelligence (AI). They're buying powerful processors developed by Nvidia and other chip companies to train AI applications. These AI training models and the applications to follow will reside in data centers. Because of that, these already power-hungry facilities will require even more electricity in the future.Few companies are in a better position to supply the power needs of AI in the U.S. than Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). The utility distributes electricity to Northern Virginia, which is a hotbed for data center development. That strategic location could help power strong growth for the company in the coming years. On top of that, investors stand to collect its lucrative dividend (yielding around 5% at recent prices). That combination of income and growth could give Dominion the fuel to produce attractive total returns in the coming years.Dominion distributes electricity and natural gas to over 4.5 million customers across 13 states. Virginia is a core service area for the company. Dominion Energy Virginia provides power to 2.8 million customers across that state and into North Carolina. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
