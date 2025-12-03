Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
03.12.2025 20:45:00
Want to Earn Higher Interest Rates but Not Sure if Digital Banking is Safe? Here's Your Answer
We're nearing the end of 2025, and I have a dear friend who still refuses to use a debit card because she "doesn't trust them." Anything digital gives her the willies, and she flatly refuses to bank any differently than her parents did in the 1960s. While she (and everyone else) is free to make their own financial decisions, it's hard to imagine why a person wouldn't at least consider what they're giving up by holding on to old practices. I know for sure that she would never (in a million years) consider a digital bank, even though it could help her make the most of her hard-earned money.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
