28.08.2024 13:45:00
Want to Get Richer? 2 Top ETFs to Buy Right Now
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer investors a simple way to profit from powerful economic trends. There are two economic trends dominating headlines lately and there are two ETFs that are particularly well-situated to tap into these trends and deliver wealth-growing returns to their investors. Let's take a closer look at each.With inflation abating, the Federal Reserve is sending out strong signals that it is on the verge of reducing interest rates for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. A rate cut, which would lead to reduced borrowing costs for businesses and consumers alike, could come as soon as September. Such a move would provide a powerful stimulus to the economy and a likely corresponding jolt to the stock market.Smaller companies, which rely heavily on loans to fuel their growth, tend to benefit greatly from lower interest rates. Owners of small-cap stocks, in turn, could enjoy enormous gains. If you'd like to position yourself to profit from a small-business boom, consider investing in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEMKT: SPSM) today.
