Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever.

When it comes to the stock market, winners tend to keep winning. That's a core tenet that many investors at The Motley Fool ascribe to. Here are two proven wealth-builders that should continue to deliver handsome gains to their shareholders for many years to come.Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is built to last. The $885 billion investment conglomerate has generated fortune-building returns for its shareowners for decades, and plenty of gains still lie ahead.Berkshire owns more than 60 subsidiaries operating in industries as varied as insurance, railroads, homebuilding, and restaurants. GEICO Auto Insurance, BNSF Railway, Clayton Homes, and Dairy Queen are among Berkshire's stable of competitively advantaged businesses. Combined, these high-quality companies generated operating earnings of $37.4 billion in 2023.