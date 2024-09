Warning social media videos could be exploited by scammers to clone voices

Research released by Starling Bank finds 28% of people have been targeted at least once in the past yearConsumers have been warned that their social media videos could be exploited by scammers to clone their voices with AI and then trick their family and friends out of cash.Scammers look for videos that have been uploaded online and need only a few seconds of audio to replicate how the target talks. They then call or send voicemails to friends and family, asking them to send money urgently. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian