|
18.09.2024 06:00:48
Warning social media videos could be exploited by scammers to clone voices
Research released by Starling Bank finds 28% of people have been targeted at least once in the past yearConsumers have been warned that their social media videos could be exploited by scammers to clone their voices with AI and then trick their family and friends out of cash.Scammers look for videos that have been uploaded online and need only a few seconds of audio to replicate how the target talks. They then call or send voicemails to friends and family, asking them to send money urgently. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!