|
16.09.2024 12:00:00
Warren Buffett Has Nearly 50% of Berkshire Hathaway's Investable Portfolio in 1 Incredibly Safe Bet
Warren Buffett is regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time, and he has the track record to justify that view.Between when he took control of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965 and the end of last year, it produced compound annualized returns of 19.8% for shareholders. That's nearly twice the 10.2% average total return of the S&P 500 in that time. But it's when that growth rate gets compounded over time -- 58 years in this case -- that the performance gap becomes truly remarkable. Over that span, Berkshire's total return has been 140 times that of the index.So, when Buffett makes changes in Berkshire's investment portfolio, the whole investing world pays attention. And he has been rapidly amassing a position in one super-safe investment -- a position that is approaching 50% of the company's entire investment portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!