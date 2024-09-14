|
14.09.2024 11:06:00
Warren Buffett Has Sold Shares of Bank of America in 27 of the Last 39 Trading Sessions, Which Paints an Ominous Picture for Wall Street
Few investors have the ability to command the attention of Wall Street professionals and everyday investors quite like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. The reason is simple: He's crushed Wall Street's benchmark indexes over a span of nearly six decades.Since taking the reins in the mid 1960s, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen a cumulative return for his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of almost 5,500,000%. Buffett's ability to identify plain-as-day value and use time as an ally has been his not-so-subtle wealth-building formula for decades.However, what Buffett does over shorter timelines doesn't always align with the long-term ethos that he and his late right-hand man, Charlie Munger, instilled at Berkshire Hathaway.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
