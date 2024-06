Warren Buffett Holds $175 Billion of His Portfolio in 2 Stocks That Could Rise 13% and 29% According to a Pair of Wall Street Analysts

Warren Buffett took control of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, and the gains since then have been legendary. Shares of the holding company have delivered a 4,110,936% return since he took the helm, and buying common stocks available to everyday investors was a big part of his strategy.If you want your portfolio to deliver Berkshire Hathaway-sized returns, keeping tabs on Buffett's trading activity is a good place to start. Thanks to rules that require professional money managers to disclose their trading activity every three months, following the legendary investor isn't hard to do.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel