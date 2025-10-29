LEGAL CORPORATION Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A2PAFS / ISIN: JP3969250004
|
29.10.2025 08:06:00
Warren Buffett Is 2 Months From Retirement -- but He's Still Buying Shares of This Historically Cheap Legal Monopoly
For the better part of the last six decades, billionaire Warren Buffett has been lapping Wall Street's most-followed stock index, the S&P 500.Including dividends, the benchmark S&P 500 has delivered an impressive cumulative total return of more than 45,100% over six decades. In comparison, Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), has produced an aggregate return of more than 5,960,000% spanning 60 years (based on the Class A shares, BRK.A).But all good things must come to an end. In just two months, when 2025 comes to a close, so will the Oracle of Omaha's illustrious investing career. Buffett announced at Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting in May that he planned to retire from the CEO role at the end of the year and hand the reins over to predetermined successor Greg Abel.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
