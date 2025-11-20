Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
20.11.2025 18:11:00
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Just Bought One of My Favorite Stocks. Is It Time to Pile In?
Any time Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) adds a new investment to its stock portfolio, it tends to grab attention. And because Berkshire has been much more of a seller of stocks than a buyer of them over the past two years, the company's portfolio additions are likely to draw even more interest.Berkshire's latest Form 13F filing revealed that in the third quarter, the conglomerate opened an approximately $5 billion position in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), which also happens to be one of my favorite stocks. Whether the soon-to-retire Buffett or his successor, Greg Abel, was behind that decision is unknown, but back in 2017, Buffett famously admitted that he wished he had invested in the company then called Google years earlier, when he saw that one of his insurance subsidiaries, Geico, was paying it $10 to $11 per click. Let's look at what Berkshire Hathaway may see in Alphabet today, and why its portfolio managers decided now was the right time to invest.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!