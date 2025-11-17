Ai Holdings Aktie
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Quietly Took a Position in Alphabet. Is It the Best AI Bet Right Now?
There's a new stock in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio. The company, which has been led for six decades by its famed CEO Warren Buffett, disclosed it purchased 17.86 million shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), in a stake valued at $5.18 billion. The investment is a departure from Buffett, who has previously expressed hesitation about buying tech stocks. However, Buffett has softened his tone on the sector in recent years, and this investment suggests that even in the twilight of his career, the Oracle of Omaha knows a good investment when he sees one.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
