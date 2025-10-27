Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
27.10.2025 10:15:00
Warren Buffett's Investing Playbook -- Simplified for First-Time Stock Buyers
Few investors command the same level of respect as Warren Buffett, the billionaire chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Nicknamed the "Oracle of Omaha," Buffett has spent six decades compounding wealth at an extraordinary pace for the company -- generating a staggering 5,502,284% total return over that span.To put that into perspective, Berkshire's long-term compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9% is roughly double the long-term performance of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), even when accounting for dividend reinvestment in the index.While Buffett's track record is nearly unmatched, the good news is his investment strategy is surprisingly straightforward. His approach can be distilled into a few timeless principles -- simple enough for any first-time investor to follow, yet powerful enough to build generational wealth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!