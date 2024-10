Was Uber Really the Winner From Tesla's Robotaxi Event?

After a long wait, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) finally debuted its robotaxi on Thursday night.CEO Elon Musk arrived on the Warner Bros. soundstage in Burbank, California, as a passenger in the robotaxi, which he calls a Cybercab. It comes without a steering wheel or pedals, making it a strictly autonomous vehicle (AV).Musk said the vehicle would allow for unsupervised full self-driving (FSD), differentiating it from the supervised FSD he often refers to in existing Tesla models. He said the Cybercab would cost less than $30,000 and was optimistic it would go into production in 2026. He also showed off the Robovan, a similar AV that can hold up to 20 passengers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool