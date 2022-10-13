Washington Federal Reports Record Earnings Per Share Increase of 42% For 2022

Washington Federal, Inc. (Nasdaq: WAFD) (the "Company"), parent company of Washington Federal Bank ("WaFd Bank"), today announced record annual earnings of $236,330,000 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $52,715,000 from earnings of $183,615,000 for the year ended September 30, 2021. After the effect of dividends on preferred stock, net income available for common shareholders was $3.39 per share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, a $1.00 or 41.8% increase from $2.39 for the prior fiscal year. Return on common shareholders' equity for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 was 11.70% compared to 8.69% for the year ended September 30, 2021. Return on assets for the year ended September 30, 2022 was 1.17% compared to 0.95% for the prior year.

President and Chief Executive Officer Brent J. Beardall commented, "Fiscal year 2022 was the best year for WaFd Bank in our 105-year history. We broke records for net income, earnings per share, loan growth, total loans, loan production, book value per share, and tangible book value per share. Over the last several years, we worked to execute our strategic plan to position the bank to prepare for and actually benefit from rising interest rates, all while maintaining a conservative credit posture. I thank our clients and the almost 2,200 employees of WaFd Bank that made these results possible, but I also must acknowledge the role market interest rates have played. We remained patient and withstood earnings pressure as we experienced near-record low net interest margins following the Federal Reserve Bank taking interest rates to zero at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now we are benefiting from the 300 basis point increase in rates over the last seven months as the Federal Reserve Bank works to regain price stability.

"With the Fed’s moves this year, we experienced significant expansion of our net interest margin. One year ago, the Bank’s margin was 2.88% and by the end of the fourth quarter, it reached 3.64%, a 26% increase in a single year. Compounding the margin improvement, we grew loans outstanding from $13.8 billion to $16.1 billion, a 17% year over year increase. The 3.64% margin is the highest we have experienced since 2005, which bodes well for future performance.

"We learned through the years that the key to long-term success is to continue to invest in both your teams and your technology. It is difficult to grow if you cut staff or reduce your IT budget. WaFd is continuing to make significant investments in both our teams and our technology to drive growth. Even with continued investments in these areas, the Bank’s efficiency ratio, which is a measure of how many cents it costs to earn one dollar of net revenue, decreased from 57% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 50% this quarter, the best efficiency ratio we have reported in the last five years.

"There are no guarantees as to what the future holds, but at this point in time, our credit quality is about as strong as we have ever seen it. We posted net recoveries for the ninth consecutive year, meaning for each of the last nine years we recovered more from loans that we previously charged-off during the Great Recession (2008-2010) than we charged off. To do that for nine years straight is an astounding feat. I don’t know of any other publicly traded bank that can match that record, and that is a tribute to our clients that worked though serious challenges and to our collections teams.

"Lastly, I want to call out the 9.5% year-over-year growth in tangible book value per share. This is especially gratifying, given so many banks have taken meaningful market value losses on their investment portfolios, resulting in large swings in their accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). By keeping the majority of our investments in shorter duration assets and putting in place long-term hedges over the last two years, WaFd Bank has been an outlier in that regard. We believe that WaFd Bank is well positioned to withstand the economic volatility that seems to be on the horizon and continue to be a source of strength and stability for our clients."

Total assets were $20.8 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 5.7% from $19.7 billion at September 30, 2021, primarily due to record loan originations (noted below) funded by continued growth in customer deposits, increased Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and decreased cash. Net loans increased by $2.3 billion, or 16.5%, while deposits increased $0.5 billion, FHLB advances increased $0.4 billion and cash decreased by $1.4 billion.

Customer deposits totaled $16.0 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 3.1% since September 30, 2021. Transaction accounts increased by $0.6 billion or 4.8% during the fiscal year 2022, while time deposits decreased $96 million or 2.8%. The shift in deposit mix has been a result of a deliberate deposit pricing and customer growth strategy. The focus on transaction accounts is intended to lessen sensitivity to rising interest rates and manage interest expense. As of September 30, 2022, 79.2% of the Company's deposits were in transaction accounts. Core deposits, defined as all transaction accounts and time deposits less than $250,000, totaled 95.2% of deposits at September 30, 2022. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 100.5% at September 30, 2022 compared to 89.0% at September 30, 2021.

Borrowings from the FHLB totaled $2.1 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $405 million or 23.5% since September 30, 2021. The weighted average effective interest rate for FHLB borrowings was 2.02% as of September 30, 2022, versus 1.51% at September 30, 2021, the increase being primarily due to higher rates on new short-term borrowings. As of September 30, 2022, $1.1 billion of the $2.13 billion in outstanding FHLB advances have effective maturities greater than one year.

Record loan originations totaled $8.7 billion for fiscal year 2022 compared to $8.2 billion in fiscal year 2021. Fiscal 2022 did not contain any SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan originations as compared to $321.937 million originated in fiscal 2021. Partially offsetting the loan origination volume in each of these years were loan repayments of $6.2 billion and $6.8 billion, respectively. Commercial loans represented 78% of all loan originations during fiscal 2022 with consumer loans accounting for the remaining 22%. The Company views organic loan growth funded by low-cost core deposits as the highest and best use of its capital. Commercial loans are preferable in this low-rate environment due to the fact they generally have floating interest rates and shorter durations. The weighted average interest rate on the loan portfolio was 4.25% as of September 30, 2022, an increase from 3.47% at September 30, 2021, due primarily to higher rates on adjustable rate loans and newly originated loans.

Credit quality is being monitored closely in light of the shifting economic and monetary environment. As of September 30, 2022, non-performing assets remained low from a historical perspective at $45 million, or 0.21% of total assets, compared to 0.22% as of September 30, 2021. Since September 30, 2021, real estate owned decreased by $1.5 million and non-accrual loans increased by $2.8 million. Delinquent loans were 0.17% of total loans at September 30, 2022 compared to 0.19% at September 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses (including the reserve for unfunded commitments) totaled $205 million as of September 30, 2022 and was 1.06% of gross loans as compared to $199 million or 1.22% of gross loans as of September 30, 2021. Net recoveries were $3.5 million for fiscal year 2022 compared to net recoveries of $6.3 million in fiscal 2021. The Company has recorded net recoveries for nine consecutive years.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3 million in fiscal 2022, compared to provision of $0.5 million in fiscal 2021. In fiscal 2022, provisioning for net growth in the loan portfolio was mostly offset by improvements in the credit quality of certain loan portfolios related to strong real estate markets and collateral conditions.

The Company paid a quarterly dividend on the 4.875% Series A preferred stock on July 15, 2022. On September 2, 2022, the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.24 per share to common stockholders of record on August 19, 2022, which was the Company’s 158th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Tangible common shareholders’ equity per share increased by $2.22 or 9.54% during fiscal 2022 to $25.49. The ratio of tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets increased to 9.60% as of September 30, 2022.

Net interest income was $595 million for fiscal 2022, an increase of $89 million or 17.7% from the prior year. The increase in net interest income from the prior year was primarily due to average interest-earning assets increasing by $776 million or 4.30% while average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $273 million or 1.92%. Average noninterest-bearing deposits grew by $569 million over the same period. The change in net interest income was also impacted by the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increasing by 26 basis points while the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities declined by 11 basis points. Net interest margin of 3.16% in fiscal 2022 was up from 2.80% for the prior year. Net interest margin of 3.64% in the 4th fiscal quarter of 2022 was up from 2.88% in the same quarter of the prior year. This increase in net interest margin is directly attributable to both increasing market interest rates and the intentional shift over the last several years towards transaction deposits and commercial loans mentioned above.

Total other income was $66 million for fiscal year 2022, an increase from $61 million in the prior year. The increase in other income is primarily due to unrealized gains recorded for certain equity investments being $3 million higher in fiscal 2022 versus 2021.

Total operating expenses were $359 million for fiscal 2022, an increase of $26 million or 7.9% from the prior year. Compensation and benefits costs increased $18 million or 10.11% year-over-year primarily due to annual merit increases, higher bonus compensation accruals related to strong deposit and loan growth, and strategic investments in top talent and strategic initiatives. Operating expenses were $93.1 million for the 4th fiscal quarter of 2022, an increase of $7.5 million or 8.7% from the same quarter a year ago due primarily to the compensation related changes noted above. The Company’s efficiency ratio was 54.25% for fiscal 2022 as compared to 58.77% for the prior year due to income growth outpacing expense growth. The efficiency ratio was 49.5% for the 4th fiscal quarter of 2022 compared to 56.8% for the same quarter a year ago.

For the year ended September 30, 2022, the Company recorded federal and state income tax expense of $64 million, which equates to a 21.23% effective tax rate. This compares to an effective tax rate of 21.24% for fiscal year 2021. The Company's effective tax rate for fiscal 2022 differs from the statutory federal tax rate mainly due to state taxes, tax-exempt income, tax-credit investments and certain differences in book and tax deductions.

WaFd Bank is headquartered in Seattle, Washington and has 201 branches in eight western states. To find out more, please visit our website www.wafdbank.com. The Company uses its website to distribute financial and other material information.

Important Cautionary Statements

The foregoing information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements, notes and other information contained in the Company’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Additional information will also be set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2022.

This press release contains statements about the Company’s future that are not statements of historical or current fact. These statements are "forward looking statements” for purposes of applicable securities laws, and are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. Words such as "anticipate,” "believe,” "continue,” "expect,” "goal,” "intend,” "should,” "strategy,” "will,” or similar expressions signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties, including the following risks and uncertainties, and those risks and uncertainties more fully discussed under "Risk Factors” in the Company’s June 30, 2022 10-Q, which could cause actual performance to differ materially from that anticipated by any forward-looking statements. In particular, any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to (i) the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting governmental and societal responses; (ii) current and future economic conditions, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, and slowdowns in economic growth; (iii) financial stress on borrowers (consumers and businesses) as a result of higher interest rates or an uncertain economic environment; (iv) global economic trends, including developments related to Ukraine and Russia, and related negative financial impacts on our borrowers; and (v) fluctuations in interest rate risk and market interest rates, including the effect on our net interest income and net interest margin. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (In thousands, except share and ratio data) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 683,965 $ 2,090,809 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2,051,037 2,138,259 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 463,299 366,025 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $172,808 and $171,300 16,113,564 13,833,570 Interest receivable 63,872 50,636 Premises and equipment, net 243,062 255,152 Real estate owned 6,667 8,204 FHLB and FRB stock 95,073 102,863 Bank owned life insurance 237,931 233,263 Intangible assets, including goodwill of $303,457 and $303,457 309,009 310,019 Federal and state income tax assets, net — 3,877 Other assets 504,652 257,897 $ 20,772,131 $ 19,650,574 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Transaction deposits $ 12,691,527 $ 12,108,025 Time deposits 3,338,043 3,434,087 Total customer deposits 16,029,570 15,542,112 FHLB advances 2,125,000 1,720,000 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 50,051 47,016 Federal and state income tax liabilities, net 3,306 — Accrued expenses and other liabilities 289,944 215,382 18,497,871 17,524,510 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 300,000 and 0 shares issued; 300,000 and 0 shares outstanding 300,000 300,000 Common stock, $1.00 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 136,270,886 and 135,993,254 shares issued; 65,330,126 and 65,145,268 shares outstanding 136,271 135,993 Additional paid-in capital 1,686,975 1,678,622 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes 52,481 69,785 Treasury stock, at cost; 70,940,760 and 70,847,986 shares (1,590,207) (1,586,947) Retained earnings 1,688,740 1,528,611 2,274,260 2,126,064 $ 20,772,131 $ 19,650,574 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Common shareholders' equity per share $ 30.22 $ 28.03 Tangible common shareholders' equity per share 25.49 23.27 Shareholders' equity to total assets 10.95 % 10.82 % Tangible shareholders' equity (TSE) to tangible assets 9.60 9.39 TSE + allowance for credit losses to tangible assets 10.45 10.28 Weighted average rates at period end Loans and mortgage-backed securities 4.13 % 3.37 % Combined loans, all interest-earning assets 4.04 2.80 Customer accounts 0.51 0.23 Borrowings 2.02 1.51 Combined cost of customer accounts and borrowings 0.68 0.35 Net interest spread 3.36 2.45

WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (UNAUDITED) As of SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 (In thousands, except share and ratio data) Cash $ 683,965 $ 607,421 $ 1,947,504 $ 1,880,647 $ 2,090,809 Loans receivable, net 16,113,564 15,565,165 15,094,926 14,592,202 13,833,570 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") 205,308 203,479 201,384 201,411 198,800 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2,051,037 2,150,732 1,909,605 1,946,139 2,138,259 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 463,299 477,884 301,221 326,387 366,025 Total assets 20,772,131 20,158,831 20,560,279 19,973,171 19,650,574 Transaction deposits 12,691,527 12,668,251 13,139,606 12,550,062 12,108,025 Time deposits 3,338,043 3,297,369 3,251,042 3,351,984 3,434,087 FHLB advances 2,125,000 1,700,000 1,720,000 1,720,000 1,720,000 Total shareholders' equity 2,274,260 2,220,111 2,191,701 2,149,126 2,126,064 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Common shareholders' equity per share 30.22 29.39 28.97 28.33 28.03 Tangible common shareholders' equity per share 25.49 24.66 24.23 23.59 23.27 Shareholders' equity to total assets 10.95 % 11.01 % 10.66 % 10.76 % 10.82 % Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets 9.60 % 9.63 % 9.29 % 9.35 % 9.39 % Tangible shareholders' equity + ACL to tangible assets 10.45 % 10.65 % 10.29 % 10.38 % 10.42 % Common shares outstanding 65,330,126 65,321,869 65,306,928 65,263,738 65,145,268 Preferred shares outstanding 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 Loans to customer deposits 100.52 % 97.49 % 92.09 % 91.76 % 89.01 % CREDIT QUALITY ACL to gross loans 1.06 % 1.08 % 1.13 % 1.18 % 1.22 % ACL to non-accrual loans 594.51 % 554.76 % 598.66 % 447.99 % 626.16 % Non-accrual loans to net loans 0.21 % 0.24 % 0.22 % 0.31 % 0.23 % Non-accrual loans 34,534 36,679 33,639 44,959 31,749 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.21 % 0.25 % 0.23 % 0.27 % 0.22 % Non-performing assets 44,554 50,430 47,243 54,790 43,625

WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands, except share and ratio data) (In thousands, except share and ratio data) INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable $ 174,710 $ 137,039 $ 601,592 $ 537,660 Mortgage-backed securities 8,263 5,294 26,332 24,708 Investment securities and cash equivalents 14,960 7,253 38,435 29,242 197,933 149,586 666,359 591,610 INTEREST EXPENSE Customer accounts 17,071 8,568 43,041 42,313 FHLB advances and other borrowings 7,243 9,062 28,729 44,188 24,314 17,630 71,770 86,501 Net interest income 173,619 131,956 594,589 505,109 Provision (release) for credit losses 1,500 (500) 3,000 500 Net interest income after provision (release) 172,119 132,456 591,589 504,609 OTHER INCOME Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 18 14 99 14 Gain (loss) on termination of hedging derivatives — — — 14,110 Prepayment penalty on long-term debt — — — (13,788) Loan fee income 1,154 1,887 7,168 6,899 Deposit fee income 6,604 6,499 25,942 24,686 Other income 6,706 10,603 33,163 28,640 14,482 19,003 66,372 60,561 OTHER EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 51,304 45,910 193,917 176,106 Occupancy 10,568 9,820 42,499 39,610 FDIC insurance premiums 2,231 3,450 9,531 14,368 Product delivery 5,104 5,092 19,536 18,505 Information technology 12,228 9,814 47,202 42,737 Other expense 11,707 11,577 45,890 41,133 93,142 85,663 358,575 332,459 Gain (loss) on real estate owned, net (488) 993 651 427 Income before income taxes 92,971 66,789 300,037 233,138 Income tax provision 19,576 14,418 63,707 49,523 Net Income 73,395 52,371 236,330 183,615 Dividends on preferred stock 3,656 3,656 14,625 10,034 Net Income available to common shareholders $ 69,739 $ 48,715 $ 221,705 $ 173,581 PER SHARE DATA Basic earnings $ 1.07 $ 0.72 $ 3.40 $ 2.39 Diluted earnings 1.07 0.72 3.39 2.39 Cash dividends per share 0.24 0.23 0.95 0.91 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 65,326,706 67,227,280 65,287,650 72,529,188 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 65,423,817 67,235,846 65,404,110 72,565,920 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.44 % 1.07 % 1.17 % 0.95 % Return on average common equity 14.22 10.36 11.70 8.69 Net interest margin 3.64 2.88 3.16 2.80 Efficiency ratio 49.52 56.75 54.25 58.77

WASHINGTON FEDERAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 (In thousands, except share and ratio data) INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable $ 174,710 $ 149,113 $ 139,260 $ 138,509 $ 137,039 Mortgage-backed securities 8,263 8,618 4,659 4,792 5,294 Investment securities and cash equivalents 14,960 9,417 6,919 7,139 7,253 197,933 167,148 150,838 150,440 149,586 INTEREST EXPENSE Customer accounts 17,071 9,284 8,225 8,461 8,568 FHLB advances and other borrowings 7,243 6,118 7,525 7,843 9,062 24,314 15,402 15,750 16,304 17,630 Net interest income 173,619 151,746 135,088 134,136 131,956 Provision (release) for credit losses 1,500 1,500 (500) 500 (500) Net interest income after provision (release) 172,119 150,246 135,588 133,636 132,456 OTHER INCOME Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 18 — — 81 14 Loan fee income 1,154 1,618 2,475 1,921 1,887 Deposit fee income 6,604 6,613 6,282 6,443 6,499 Other income 6,706 9,319 6,902 10,236 10,603 14,482 17,550 15,659 18,681 19,003 OTHER EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 51,304 48,073 47,115 47,425 45,910 Occupancy 10,568 10,053 11,788 10,090 9,820 FDIC insurance premiums 2,231 2,100 2,100 3,100 3,450 Product delivery 5,104 4,667 5,044 4,721 5,092 Information technology 12,228 11,831 11,722 11,421 9,814 Other expense 11,707 10,679 10,648 12,856 11,577 93,142 87,403 88,417 89,613 85,663 Gain (loss) on real estate owned, net (488) 448 129 562 993 Income before income taxes 92,971 80,841 62,959 63,266 66,789 Income tax provision 19,576 17,546 13,600 12,985 14,418 Net income 73,395 63,295 49,359 50,281 52,371 Dividends on preferred stock 3,656 3,656 3,656 3,656 3,656 Net income available to common shareholders $ 69,739 $ 59,639 $ 45,703 $ 46,625 $ 48,715 PER SHARE DATA Basic earnings per common share $ 1.07 $ 0.91 $ 0.70 $ 0.72 $ 0.72 Diluted earnings per common share 1.07 0.91 0.70 0.71 0.72 Cash dividends per common share 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.23 0.23 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 65,326,706 65,315,481 65,301,171 65,207,837 67,227,280 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 65,423,817 65,395,666 65,445,206 65,350,174 67,235,846 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.44 % 1.25 % 0.98 % 1.02 % 1.07 % Return on average common equity 14.22 12.50 9.80 10.12 10.36 Net interest margin 3.64 3.22 2.90 2.87 2.88 Efficiency ratio 49.52 51.63 58.65 58.64 56.75

