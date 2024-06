Waste Management Nears Deal To Acquire Stericycle: WSJ

(RTTNews) - As per a report published in The Wall Street Journal, Waste Management (WM) is nearing a deal to buy Stericycle (SRCL). The potential acquisition could be valued at roughly $7 billion including debt.

Stericycle, Inc. is a U.S. based business-to-business services company. It is a provider of compliance-based solutions. Stericycle serves customers in North America and Europe with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services and secure information destruction. For the recently reported first quarter, Stericycle recorded revenues of $664.9 million.