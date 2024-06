Watch Out Wegovy: Here Comes Another Promising Anti-Obesity Candidate

Investors interested in the pharmaceutical industry are currently excited about the anti-obesity market. Weight-loss therapies have become the industry's versions of rock stars, and none is more popular than Novo Nordisk's Wegovy.Other companies are looking to challenge the Denmark-based drugmaker. Its longtime rival in the diabetes market, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), recently launched a competing anti-obesity medicine called tirzepatide, marketed as Zepbound for this indication.However, as recent clinical developments highlight, Lilly still has more promising products in its pipeline. Let's look into this recent progress and what it means for Eli Lilly.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel