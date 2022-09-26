Waters Announces Bay State’s First LEED-Certified Chemical Manufacturing Facility

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, today announced its newly built Precision Chemical Manufacturing Facility in Taunton, Mass. has achieved LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification. The products manufactured at this facility are essential for thousands of laboratories that ensure the quality and safety of medicines, food and water for millions of people worldwide.

Designated by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), Waters’ Taunton site is the first and only LEED-certified chemical manufacturing facility in Massachusetts and among a small number of LEED-certified industrial manufacturing projects in the U.S. The site nearly triples Waters’ manufacturing footprint, has already created 25 new jobs and provides growth capacity for years to come.

To meet increased customer demand, achieve greater levels of operational efficiency, and continue its commitment to grow sustainably, Waters invested more than $215M since 2018 to build this state-of-the-art facility as a manufacturing Center of Excellence.

"The materials produced at Waters’ Taunton facility are at the heart of the science that goes into the development and testing of mRNA vaccines and therapies such as those made to prevent and treat COVID and detecting contaminants such as PFAS in drinking water,” said Dr. Udit Batra, President & CEO of Waters Corporation. "As one of a small number of chemical manufacturing facilities in the country to achieve LEED certification, we are proud to be leading the way in helping to improve our environment, the health and well-being of our communities, and ensuring that the life sciences industry continues to thrive in Massachusetts.”

The 140,000 square-foot chemical manufacturing facility is built on an adjacent site to where Waters has been producing laboratory supplies and chemistry consumables since 1976. At this facility, Waters manufactures chromatographic particles which are the backbone of its Chemistry consumables business and are responsible for more than $300 million in recurring annual revenue. More specifically, it synthesizes chromatographic media used by thousands of analytical laboratories around the world to support the research, development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, materials, foods, and to support clinical diagnostics and biomedical research.

With the understanding that typical chemical manufacturing plants use large volumes of both energy and water, the Waters facility incorporates many innovative features designed to reduce environmental impact, including:

State-of-the-art, on-site industrial waste containment and treatment technology designed to reduce overall building emissions by an estimated factor of six over Waters’ legacy manufacturing facility;

Wastewater recycling technology that reclaims and filters wastewater for use in property irrigation, climate control and the building’s restroom facilities;

And, the building’s LEED design is optimized for energy efficiency and indoor air quality, incorporating building materials that promote sustainability.

"Waters has shown through its investment and design that, in addition to creating jobs and supporting the life sciences, chemical manufacturing plants can be a model for environmental sustainability,” said U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA).

"Achieving LEED certification is more than just implementing sustainable practices. It represents a commitment to making the world a better place and influencing others to do better,” said Peter Templeton, interim President and CEO, USGBC. "Given the extraordinary importance of climate protection and central role buildings play in that effort, Waters’ commitment to sustainability shows what’s possible by being the first chemical manufacturing facility in Massachusetts to be LEED certified.”

To celebrate the achievement, Dr. Batra hosted local government, business and academic leaders, including Jake Auchincloss, U.S. Rep. 4th District (MA); Marc Pacheco, Dean of the Senate, State Senator for 1st Plymouth and Bristol District (MA); Shaunna O'Connell, Mayor of The City of Taunton; Elizabeth Beardsley, Senior Policy Counsel, U.S. Green Building Council; and other esteemed guests on September 26 at its Taunton facility in Myles Standish Industrial Park.

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,800 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in more than 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Waters is a trademark of Waters Corporation.

