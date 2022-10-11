|
11.10.2022 14:00:00
Waters Automates Solid Phase Extraction of Biological, Food and Environmental Samples with Andrew+ Pipetting Robot
Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today introduced Extraction+ Connected Device, a new software-controlled product for the Waters™ Andrew+™ Pipetting Robot that automates the preparation of biological, food, forensics and environmental samples by solid phase extraction (SPE). The Extraction+ Connected Device eliminates the need to manually pipette and extract samples with a hands-free, automated approach to SPE. It can save scientists up to four hours of bench time for each sample set and reduce the risk of user-to-user variability.ii
"Reproducing the results of research studies is a common challenge across scientific disciplines, and SPE techniques that are error-prone and difficult to repeat are a significant cause,” said Erin Chambers, Vice President, Chemistry, Waters Corporation. "The Andrew+ Pipetting Robot with Extraction+ Connected Device and OneLab Software helps analytical laboratories improve reproducibility while giving bench chemists up to four hours back that would otherwise be spent on manual pipetting and sample extraction."
The Extraction+ Connected Device is one of several "connected devices” for the Andrew+ Pipetting Robot, which are controlled using Waters’ OneLab Software. With a simple and intuitive user interface, OneLab Software makes it easy for designing and executing automated sample preparation protocols such as pipetting, shaking, cooling and heating, and purifying genomic, plasmid and mitochondrial DNA samples. The Extraction+ Connected Device consists of a new smart pump, a manifold for holding 1cc, 3cc and 6cc cartridges or elution plates, and software for creating and controlling pressure gradients during SPE cleanup procedures.
The Extraction+ Connected Device is now available from Waters worldwide.
About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)
Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,800 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in more than 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.
Waters, Andrew+, OneLab and Extraction+ are trademarks of Waters Corporation.
Fully Automated Bioanalytical SPE Sample Preparation Using the Extraction+ Connected Device with the Andrew+ Pipetting Robot
ii Represents time saved from having to attend to an unautomated 96-well extraction plate SPE method.
