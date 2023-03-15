Waters Corporation Listed as No. 5 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies 2023 List

Waters Corporation’s (NYSE:WAT) companywide commitment to "leaving the world better than we found it” has earned it the number five ranking on the Barron’s 2023 100 Most Sustainable Companies U.S. list – its third consecutive year on the list, and its second time amongst the top ten.

Waters has a strong focus on making progress against a set of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. At the highest level, these reflect Waters’ efforts to reduce its environmental footprint, develop a workforce that is more representative of the society we live in, and to continue its strong governance practices. In 2022, Waters shared an update on its progress as well as a transparent framework that demonstrates how the company plans to build upon its strategy which is grounded in the company’s guiding principle of "leaving the world better than we found it."

"Success only comes if we all give more than we take from this world,” says Dr. Udit Batra, President & CEO, Waters Corporation. "We are thrilled to be recognized for our steadfast commitment to sustainability, which is enabled by focusing on solving problems that matter and empowering each Waters employee to make a unique and positive contribution.”

Waters marked multiple environmental sustainability highlights in 2022, including the release of its sustainably designed Xevo™ TQ Absolute mass spectrometer. This essential instrument, used to test drinking water and environmental samples for contaminants such as PFAS, uses 50% less electricity and nitrogen gas and produces 50% less heat — lowering laboratory energy use, cost, and total environmental impact.i

Waters also opened its new $215 million Precision Chemistry facility in Taunton, Massachusetts, the first and only LEED-certified chemical manufacturing facility in Massachusetts and one of a small number of such facilities in the U.S.

In its sixth year, the Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies list was built in collaboration with Calvert Research and Management by ranking 1,000 of the largest publicly traded companies by their performance in five key constituencies: shareholders, employees, customers, community, and the planet.

The full list of Barron's Most Sustainable Companies of 2023 can be found here.

Additional Resources

Learn more about Waters’ efforts in the complete 2022 ESG Report Learn about job opportunities at Waters by visiting the Waters career page Follow and connect with Waters via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 8,200 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in more than 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

i Based on 2022 comparison of product specifications for the Sciex 7500, Sciex 6500, Agilent 6495C and Thermo TSQ Altis; see details https://www.waters.com/nextgen/gb/en/products/mass-spectrometry-systems/xevo-tq-absolute.html

