WKN: 898123 / ISIN: US9418481035

09.02.2026 12:57:29

Waters Issues FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Waters (WAT) expects full-year 2026 organic constant currency revenue growth to be in the range of 5.5% to 7.0%. Full-year 2026 organic reported revenue is expected to be in the range of $3.355 billion to $3.405 billion. The company expects an acquired business contribution in full-year 2026 of approximately $3.000 billion to reported revenue on an owned-period basis. Total company revenue for full-year 2026 is expected to be in the range of $6.405 billion to $6.455 billion on a reported basis. The company expects full-year 2026 non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $14.30 to $14.50.

Waters expects first quarter organic constant currency revenue growth to be in the range of 7.0% to 9.0%. First quarter organic reported revenue is expected to be in the range of $718 million to $731 million. Total company revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.198 billion to $1.211 billion on a reported basis. The company expects non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $2.25 to $2.35.

For the fourth quarter, the company's earnings came in at $225.21 million, or $3.77 per share. This compares with $231.40 million, or $3.88 per share, last year. Excluding items, Waters reported adjusted earnings of $270.76 million or $4.53 per share for the period. Revenue rose 6.8% to $932.36 million from $872.71 million last year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Waters' shares are down 3.4 percent to $368.24.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

