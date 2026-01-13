Wayfai a Aktie

Wayfai a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12AKN / ISIN: US94419L1017

13.01.2026 07:04:22

Wayfair Partners With Google On AI Commerce Protocol

(RTTNews) - Wayfair Inc. (W), an e-commerce company, on Tuesday said it is a foundational partner in Google's Universal Commerce Protocol, an open standard enabling secure AI-driven discovery and checkout while keeping retailers as the merchant of record.

The company also said UCP will soon power a new checkout experience on eligible Google product listings in AI Mode in Search and the Gemini app, allowing shoppers to complete purchases directly from Wayfair without leaving Google during the research phase.

The company will remain the merchant of record, ensuring consistent pricing, fulfillment, and customer support.

Wayfair said the initiative supports ongoing investments in AI-powered discovery, including Muse and the Discover tab, to make home shopping more intuitive and personalized across its product range.

On Monday, Wayfair had closed at $114.84, 1.09 cents lesser on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight trading, the stock traded 0.58 cents higher before ending the trade at $115.42.

