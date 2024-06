Wegovy's Precarious Position: 3 Drugs Most Likely to Dethrone Novo Nordisk's Blockbuster Obesity Drug

Novo Nordisk's (NYSE: NVO) Wegovy currently reigns as the king of the obesity drug market. It generated roughly $4.5 billion in sales last year and will likely rake in even more in 2024. But note the use of the word "currently." Wegovy's market-topping position is precarious. Here are three drugs most likely to dethrone Novo Nordisk's blockbuster drug.Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) won U.S. regulatory approval for Zepbound in helping patients lose weight in November 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, the sales for Lilly's obesity drug topped $517 million. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel