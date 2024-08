Weibo Q2 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Weibo (WB) reported second quarter net income attributable to shareholders of $111.9 million, compared to $81.4 million, last year. Net income per share $0.43, compared to $0.34. Non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders was $126.3 million, compared to $126.4 million. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.48, compared to $0.53.

Second quarter net revenues were $437.9 million, a decrease of 1% year-over-year or an increase of 1% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.