Wells Fargo Launches Signify Business Cash Mastercard®

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today the launch of Signify Business Cash World Elite Mastercard®, its new business credit card with industry-leading cash rewards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240509135108/en/

Wells Fargo Signify Business Cash Mastercard® (Graphic: Wells Fargo)

Signify Business Cash by Wells Fargo is filling a gap that exists in today’s cash rewards business credit card market, putting value and simplicity in the hands of business owners. Offering unlimited 2% cash rewards on business purchases, with no caps or categories to track, and no annual fee, Signify Business Cash provides business owners with easy-to-understand rewards and compelling value.

"At Wells Fargo, we recognize that managing a small business can be complicated and business owners need the best tools to continue to succeed. Business owners told us that cash rewards programs had become too complex and didn’t provide enough value for their business,” said Jeff Hofmann, head of Small Business Card for Wells Fargo. "We designed Signify Business Cash to give business owners the spending capacity they need to better manage their cash flow with the simplicity, value and transparency they want.”

Signify Business Cash provides business owners valuable benefits and straightforward rewards:

Unlimited 2% cash rewards on business purchases – with no caps or categories to track

$0 annual fee

Earn a $500 cash rewards bonus when you spend $5,000 in purchases for your business in the first three months

Employee cards at no additional cost

Additional benefits include Zero Liability protection, account alerts and digital wallets

Signify Business Cash cardholders will have access to the Wells Fargo Business Rewards Program, which offers flexible redemption options. They can redeem cash rewards as a statement credit to their Signify Business Cash account, as a direct deposit into an eligible Wells Fargo savings or checking account, or for gift cards, travel and more.

Cardholders will also receive World Elite Mastercard benefits, including MasterRental Insurance Coverage, Priority PassTM and Mastercard ID Theft ProtectionTM. Visit the Signify Business Cash World Elite Mastercard® Credit Card Guide to Benefits for a full list of benefits.

"The new Signify Business Cash World Elite Mastercard prioritizes the rewards and benefits that small business owners value most,” said John Levitsky, president, U.S. Financial Institutions, Mastercard. "We worked closely with Wells Fargo to create a product that makes running a business even more rewarding."

"Signify Business Cash is our first step in the transformation of business credit cards at Wells Fargo,” said Hofmann. "We will continue to identify new and innovative ways to support small business owners and meet their needs.”

For more information, visit wellsfargo.com/signify.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 47 on Fortune’s 2023 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wellsfargo

News Release Category: WF-(PS)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240509135108/en/