|
12.07.2024 13:11:41
Wells Fargo Q2 Net Income Declines, Net Interest Income Down 9%
(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo (WFC) reported second quarter net income of $4.91 billion compared to $4.94 billion, last year. Earnings per common share was $1.33 compared to $1.25. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.29, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Second quarter revenue was $20.7 billion, up 1% from a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $20.29 billion in revenue.
Net interest income decreased 9% year-over-year to $11.9 billion, due to the impact of higher interest rates on funding costs, including the impact of lower deposit balances and customer migration to higher yielding deposit products in Consumer Banking and Lending and Wealth and Investment Management, higher deposit costs in Commercial Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking, as well as lower loan balances, partially offset by higher yields on earning assets. Noninterest income increased 19% to $8.8 billion.
CEO Charlie Scharf said: "Our efforts to transform Wells Fargo were reflected in our second quarter financial performance as diluted earnings per common share grew from both the first quarter and a year ago. We continued to see growth in our fee-based revenue offsetting an expected decline in net interest income."
For fiscal 2024, the company still expects net interest income to be in the range of down approximately 7-9% from 2023 level. The company currently expects it to be in the upper half of the range, or down approximately 8-9%.
Shares of Wells Fargo are down 5% in pre-market trade on Friday.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wells Fargo & Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
12.07.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
12.07.24
|Freundlicher Handel: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
12.07.24
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)
|
12.07.24
|Ausblick: Wells Fargo stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.07.24
|S&P 500-Papier Wells Fargo-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Wells Fargo-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
02.07.24
|S&P 500-Papier Wells Fargo-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Wells Fargo-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Wells Fargo gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
25.06.24
|S&P 500-Wert Wells Fargo-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Wells Fargo von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Wells Fargo & Co.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Wells Fargo & Co.
|55,24
|-0,09%