Wells Fargo to Participate in Sibos Conference from October 10-13

Six members of Wells Fargo’s Global Treasury Management (GTM) and Technology groups will appear on eight panels at the 2022 Sibos conference in Amsterdam from October 10-13.

Tami Hudson, head of Cyber Security Client Office, will appear on the Fighting cybercrime in uncertain times panel on Monday, October 10 at 2:15 p.m.* and on the DEI Accelerator Fireside Chat on Tuesday, October 11 at 12:30 p.m.

panel on Monday, October 10 at 2:15 p.m.* and on the on Tuesday, October 11 at 12:30 p.m. Lynne Kresse, GTM USD Banks Segment Solutions Leader, will appear on the Instant + Frictionless payments panel on Monday, October 10 at 3:30 p.m.

panel on Monday, October 10 at 3:30 p.m. Lisa Wong Bouldin, head of GTM Enablement and Execution, will appear on The Great Return: A key moment for talent and culture panel on Tuesday, October 11 at 10:30 a.m.

panel on Tuesday, October 11 at 10:30 a.m. Michael Knorr, head of GTM Payment and Liquidity Management will appear on The power of data: Delivering a step change in financial crime compliance panel on Tuesday, October 11 at 12:15 p.m. and on the Update from the Payments Market Practice Group (PMPG) panel on Wednesday, October 12 at 10:00 a.m.

panel on Tuesday, October 11 at 12:15 p.m. and on the panel on Wednesday, October 12 at 10:00 a.m. Joanne Strobel, GTM CIB Segment Solutions & Advisory Leader, will appear on The SWIFT platform: A foundation for future innovation panel on Wednesday, October 12 at 10:15 a.m.

panel on Wednesday, October 12 at 10:15 a.m. John Hunter, head of GTM Payments and Transaction Services, will appear on the Let’s get digital: A blueprint for the payments model of the future panel on Wednesday, October 12 at 10:45 a.m.

*All times are local Amsterdam time GMT+2

