26.10.2023 14:00:00
Wells Fargo to Present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) said today that CEO of Consumer Lending Kleber Santos will present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:55 a.m. ET.
The live webcast will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/events.
A replay of the webcast will be available for three months following the presentation.
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 47 on Fortune’s 2023 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.
Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wellsfargo
News Release Category: WF-CF
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231026202513/en/
