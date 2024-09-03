|
03.09.2024 14:00:00
Wells Fargo to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) said today that Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240903290195/en/
Wells Fargo Bank branch located in the Wells Fargo Center (Photo: Wells Fargo)
The live webcast will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/events.
A replay of the webcast will be available for three months following the presentation.
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 34 on Fortune’s 2024 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.
Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wellsfargo
News Release Category: WF-CF
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240903290195/en/
