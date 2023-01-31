Wells Fargo Updates 2023 Earnings Release Date Information and Announces 2024 Dates

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today updated its expected earnings release dates and conference call information for the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2023 and announced its expected earnings release dates and conference call information for the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2024. For each of the earnings dates below, financial results will be released at approximately 7 a.m. Eastern time, and the live conference call will be at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Confirmation of these calls, as well as details on how to listen, will be provided before the scheduled release dates.

Expected earnings release dates for 2023

First Quarter 2023 – Friday, April 14, 2023

Second Quarter 2023 – Friday, July 14, 2023

Third Quarter 2023 – Friday, Oct. 13, 2023

Fourth Quarter 2023 – Friday, Jan. 12, 2024

Expected earnings release dates for 2024

First Quarter 2024 – Friday, April 12, 2024

Second Quarter 2024 – Friday, July 12, 2024

Third Quarter 2024 – Friday, Oct. 11, 2024

Fourth Quarter 2024 – Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025

About Wells Fargo

