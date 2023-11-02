|
02.11.2023 13:05:36
Wendy's Q3 Net Income Rises, Adj. Revenues Up 2.9%; Stock Surges
(RTTNews) - The Wendy's Company (WEN) reported third quarter net income of $58.0 million, an increase of 14.9% from last year. Earnings per share was $0.28 compared to $0.24. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.27 compared to $0.24. On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.25, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Third quarter total revenues were $550.6 million, up 3.4% from prior year. Adjusted revenues were $441.6 million, an increase of 2.9%. Analysts on average had estimated $555.43 million in revenue. The company said the increase in revenues resulted primarily from higher sales at company-operated restaurants, an increase in franchise royalty revenue, and an increase in advertising funds revenue. The increases were primarily driven by higher same-restaurant sales, the company noted.
CEO Todd Penegor said: "Global same-restaurant sales accelerated on a 2-year basis and digital sales grew 30% versus the prior year, driving another quarter of company-operated restaurant margin expansion. Additionally, we have now opened 152 new restaurants across the globe this year."
During 2023, the company now expects: global systemwide sales growth of 6 to 7 percent. The company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share in a range of $0.95 to $1.00. The company maintained long-term outlook for 2024-2025.
Shares of The Wendy's are up 3% in pre-market trade on Thursday.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Wendy's Comehr Nachrichten
|
01.11.23
|Ausblick: The Wendys präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
18.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: The Wendys stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.05.23
|Ausblick: The Wendys zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: The Wendys stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.02.23
|Ausblick: The Wendys gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: The Wendys mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.11.22
|Ausblick: The Wendys stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: The Wendys veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)