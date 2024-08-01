+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
Wesco International Inc Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $217.7 million, or $4.28 per share. This compares with $178.7 million, or $3.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $163.5 million or $3.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.6 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $5.479 billion from $5.746 billion last year.

Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $217.7 Mln. vs. $178.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.28 vs. $3.41 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.479 Bln vs. $5.746 Bln last year.

