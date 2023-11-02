|
02.11.2023 11:24:11
Wesco International Issues 2023 Outlook Update - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Wesco International (WCC) said, for 2023, the company now expects earnings per share to be $15.60-$16.10 versus $15.00-$16.00 previously, primarily due to a lower full-year tax rate. The company is now expecting reported net sales growth of approximately 5%, near the low-end of the prior range of 5%-7% driven by moderating end market conditions. EBITDA margins are still forecast to be 7.8%-8.0% and adjusted EBITDA at the mid-point of the guidance range remains approximately $1.8 billion. The free cash flow outlook is unchanged at $500-$700 million.
Third quarter earnings came in at $219.0 million, or $4.20 per share compared with $225.2 million, or $4.30 per share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share was $4.49, flat with last year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $5.64 billion from $5.45 billion last year. Analysts on average had estimated $5.65 billion in revenue. Organic sales for the quarter grew 2.8%.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu WESCO International Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
18.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: WESCO International stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: WESCO International legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu WESCO International Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|WESCO International Inc.
|127,00
|3,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGute Stimmung hält weiter an: ATX legt kräftig zu -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche sehr stark, während auch der duetsche Leitindex moderate Gewinne verbuchen kann. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten am Freitag steigen; in Japan fand feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt.