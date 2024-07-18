Western Union 2023 ESG Report Highlights Company Progress to Serve Aspiring Populations Around the World

Western Union exists to transform lives and communities by enabling financial inclusion for people everywhere. Today, the company released its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report showcasing the link between the company’s mission, its business strategy and its impact on supporting financial mobility around the world.

For more than 170 years, people around the world have trusted Western Union to connect them with friends and family. The company continues to evolve and help customers adapt to an ever-changing world by increasing access to its products and fostering its mission to become the most accessible financial services company in the world.

"Throughout our long history, one thing has remained a constant, which is our ability to connect people with others around the world,” said Devin McGranahan, President and CEO, Western Union. "Today, that focus revolves around creating innovative and trusted financial services that support economic prosperity for our customers, grow a diverse and inclusive workforce, and maintain the integrity of global money movement. I am happy to share advances in all these areas with our 2023 ESG report.”

Western Union’s 2023 ESG report reflects our belief that we are a purpose-driven company and that our success in driving our strategy positively impacts society at large. In doing so, Western Union has organized its ESG priorities into three themes:

Further Economic Prosperity – Western Union believes the facilitation of financial opportunity is an important catalyst for advancing economic prosperity. To advance this notion, it connects people with simple and trusted financial solutions that empowers them and their communities. Its global financial network enables access to physical and digital financial services to help drive financial inclusion.

Advance Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) – For Western Union, and its globally diverse workforce, progressing DEIB starts with creating an inclusive work culture that champions unique backgrounds and perspectives while reflecting the global communities the company serves. This approach helps ensure that its services meet the needs of its truly global customer base.

Promote the Integrity of Global Money Movement – Consumer trust depends on cross-border money movement that is safe, secure, and built on a foundation of integrity. Western Union works with customers, regulators, and partners to uphold the integrity of our financial infrastructure while helping combat illicit activity and preventing fraud.

