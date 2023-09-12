Western Union and Elektra Join Forces to Receive Money in Mexico via Chatbot

Western Union and Elektra are expanding their money transfer service options for their users to receive money in Mexico by sending a message via Chatbot. Following a few steps, users with an active account at Banco Azteca are now able to collect the money sent to them from the US using this new capability.

"At Elektra, we constantly seek to improve our services and channels, offering innovative and technologically efficient solutions to our users, who are always our priority. This alliance with Western Union allows us to increase our omnichannel service capabilities while generating choice, control, and convenience for our users," said Ulises Psihas, CEO, Payment Systems, Grupo Elektra.

Service requirements are as follows:

Have the Banco Azteca App downloaded and installed.

Send a message via Chatbot from the telephone number associated to the Banco Azteca account at which the money will be deposited in seconds.

The process to receive the money sent from the US is:

Save Chatbot "My money transfer" in your contacts (+525541653230) or scan the QR code Go to WhatsApp and type "Hello" in the chat to start the conversation Type in the transaction number and confirm the amount Upon completion, the money is deposited into the beneficiaries´ Banco Azteca account, and receipt shared via Chatbot and email

"In addition to our extensive network of retail stores, we continue to invest in technology to give customers the option to send money when and where they want to,” said Claudia Reyes Armebianchi, General Manager for Mexico, Western Union. "In a country where 87.9% of the population has an active WhatsApp account,1 being able to send money transfers through mobile phones not only accelerates speed but offers convenience and financial inclusion to our customers.”

To learn more, please visit this video.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and nearly 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About Elektra

Grupo Elektra is Latin America’s leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama. For more information, visit https://www.grupoelektra.com.mx/

___________________

1 https://irp.cdn-website.com/81280eda/files/uploaded/18%C2%B0%20Estudio%20sobre%20los%20Habitos%20de%20Personas%20Usuarias%20de%20Internet%20en%20Mexico%202022%20%28Publica%29%20v2.pdf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230912680796/en/