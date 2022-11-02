Western Union and Walgreens Extend Collaboration Agreement

Western Union (NYSE: WU) and Walgreens today announced a renewed five-year agreement to their long-standing relationship. As a result, consumers will continue to have access to Western Union Money Transfer and bill payment services at nearly 9,000 Walgreens locations across the United States.

"Western Union and Walgreens have shared an unwavering commitment to put our customers first and deliver an exceptional experience,” said Matt Brown, Western Union’s Head of North America Strategic Accounts. "This renewal is a testament to the dedication of each organization’s team, working together to ensure our collective customer base has access to convenient and reliable cross-border money transfer and payments. We appreciate the opportunity to continue this relationship with them and look forward to future growth and opportunity through our collaboration.”

Through Western Union’s cross-border, cross-currency platform and global financial network reaching more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, Walgreens customers can move money to the people they are closest to, virtually anywhere. Money transfers are paid out in minutes in cash across a substantial network of retail locations or into billions of bank accounts, wallets, or cards worldwide.

"Since 2015, Western Union has been a great partner in bringing simple and convenient financial solutions to customers at Walgreens stores,” said Maria Smith, Walgreens Vice President of Payments & Financial Services. "With locations in the heart of communities across the country, Walgreens is uniquely positioned to provide a convenient and safe place to help consumers with their financial needs.”

This renewed agreement showcases Western Union’s ongoing investment in its ability to provide customers and partners with additional options and convenience across platforms, devices, borders and currencies. The company’s continued investment in its omni-channel product portfolio is fueling its customer-centric approach, deepening engagement with its customers and increasing its ability to serve the broader financial needs of consumers.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and approximately 130 currencies. We connect consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a substantial global network of retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and well-being of every community in America. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 9 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

