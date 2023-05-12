Western Union Announces $0.235 Quarterly Dividend

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.235 per common share, payable June 30, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2023.

