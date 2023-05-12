|
12.05.2023 22:05:00
Western Union Announces $0.235 Quarterly Dividend
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.235 per common share, payable June 30, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2023.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and nearly 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.
