Western Union Appoints Claudia Reyes Armebianchi as General Manager for Mexico and Central America

Western Union today announces the appointment of Claudia Reyes Armebianchi as general manager for Mexico and Central America, effective immediately.

Prior to her new role, she served as general manager of Peru and regional country director for Colombia, Ecuador and Bolivia for Western Union, successfully driving growth and expansion for the company in each of those markets.

"I am pleased and fortunate to have Claudia leading our Mexico and Central America businesses,” said Rodrigo García Estebarena, President, Latin America and The Caribbean at Western Union. "Her in-depth knowledge, experience and leadership are assets to our company and her new leadership responsibilities will position us to further build on the growth and success we are experiencing while strengthening our presence across the region.”

Reyes Armebianchi holds a master’s in business administration with a specialization in Marketing from ESAN University in Peru. She is certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt by Pontificia Universidad Católica (PUCP) and holds several post-graduate studies and certifications in operations, processes and marketing. Claudia became part of the Advisory Board for LATAM of the Global Association of Women in Payments in 2021.

"I feel privileged and humble to oversee such critical markets for Western Union. The company has grown together with Mexico for more than three decades and I am confident in our ability to continue providing the service that our clients deserve,” said Reyes Armebianchi. "Customers in the Mexican market demand effective multi-channel and multi-brand solutions. Western Union’s storied presence in Mexico, its technology and capabilities are strategically centered to meet customer needs,” she added.

In the past year alone, Western Union has announced new alliances with strategic partners in Mexico including MercadoPago and 7-Eleven, amplifying its touch points, both physical and digital. Over the past several years, the company has set the standard for the international movement of money by moving currency through different channels either through thousands of retailers, the Western Union mobile application or its online platform westernunion.com.

Reyes Armebianchi succeeds Pablo Porro as head of Mexico. Porro is in the process of relocating to the United States to oversee Western Union’s U.S. Southwest region business.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones, and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and nearly 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005064/en/