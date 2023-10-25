Western Union Co Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Western Union Co (WU) announced earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $171.0 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $173.9 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $1.10 billion from $1.09 billion last year.

Western Union Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $171.0 Mln. vs. $173.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.46 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.39 -Revenue (Q3): $1.10 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.67 to $1.74