25.10.2023 23:44:55
Western Union Co Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Western Union Co (WU) announced earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $171.0 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $173.9 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $1.10 billion from $1.09 billion last year.
Western Union Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $171.0 Mln. vs. $173.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.46 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.39 -Revenue (Q3): $1.10 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.67 to $1.74
