Western Union Earns Three Recognitions for ESG Efforts

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a leader in cross-border money movement, has received three distinctions for its efforts in advancing its environment, social and governance (ESG) strategy.

The company’s ESG strategy focuses on furthering economic prosperity, promoting the integrity of money movement and advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). To date, recognitions for this work include:

Recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees for the second consecutive year. Western Union was one of seven honorees in the financial services industry.



Named on Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index, a leading indicator of corporate gender-equality efforts, for a fourth consecutive year.



Included in the FTSE4Good Index Series, designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong ESG practices.

"Western Union exists to help people prosper,” said Ben Adams, Chief Legal Officer and Interim Chief People Officer, Western Union. "These achievements and recognition of our ESG efforts are the result of living our purpose and keeping our values at the center of everything we do.”

To learn more about Western Union’s commitment to ESG, click here.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and nearly 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

WU-G

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005258/en/