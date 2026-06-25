Western Union Company Aktie

Western Union Company für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LA17 / ISIN: US9598021098

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25.06.2026 07:45:32

Western Union, Intermex Issue Update On Pending Acquisition

(RTTNews) - The Western Union Company (WU) and International Money Express, or Intermex (IMXI) said money transmission regulators in 51 applicable U.S. states and territories and in all international jurisdictions have provided their approval of or non-objection to the Western Union's pending acquisition of Intermex, and approval or non-objection is currently pending from one U.S. state.

The companies said they remain actively engaged in discussions with regulators, including the New York State Department of Financial Services, to obtain the final regulatory approval.

At last close, Western Union shares were trading at $7.24, up 2.99%.

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