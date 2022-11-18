|
18.11.2022 14:00:00
Western Union to Present at the Credit Suisse Technology Conference on November 30th
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) today announced that Devin McGranahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Cagwin, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse Technology Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The presentation will begin at 1:40 p.m. Mountain Standard Time and will last for approximately 30 minutes.
Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast from www.westernunion.com, under the investor relations section. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and approximately 130 currencies. We connect consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a substantial global network of retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.
WU-G
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005075/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Western Union Company Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
31.10.22
|Ausblick: The Western Union Company präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
02.08.22
|Ausblick: The Western Union Company legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: The Western Union Company stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: The Western Union Company mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.22
|Ausblick: The Western Union Company informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
07.12.21
|The Western Union Company Stock Gained 5% Over The Last Week, Is It Attractive? (Forbes)
|
26.11.21
|Is The Western Union Company Stock Attractive? (Forbes)
|
01.11.21
|Ausblick: The Western Union Company verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)