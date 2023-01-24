|
Western Union to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on February 7, 2023
The Western Union Company ("the Company”) (NYSE: WU) announced today that Chief Executive Officer Devin McGranahan and Chief Financial Officer Matt Cagwin will host a webcast and conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on February 7, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET. A press release highlighting the financial results will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET the same day.
The webcast and presentation will be available at https://ir.westernunion.com. Registration for the event is required, so please register at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A webcast replay will be available shortly after the event.
To listen to the conference call via telephone in the U.S., dial +1 (719) 359-4580 or +1 (253) 215-8782 fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call, followed by the meeting ID, which is 938 8956 6219 and the passcode, which is 275521. To listen to the conference call via telephone outside the U.S., dial the country number from the international directory, followed by the meeting ID, which is 938 8956 6219 and the passcode, which is 275521.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and approximately 130 currencies. We connect consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a substantial global network of retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.
