Western Union to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on February 7, 2023

The Western Union Company ("the Company”) (NYSE: WU) announced today that Chief Executive Officer Devin McGranahan and Chief Financial Officer Matt Cagwin will host a webcast and conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on February 7, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET. A press release highlighting the financial results will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET the same day.

The webcast and presentation will be available at https://ir.westernunion.com. Registration for the event is required, so please register at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A webcast replay will be available shortly after the event.

To listen to the conference call via telephone in the U.S., dial +1 (719) 359-4580 or +1 (253) 215-8782 fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call, followed by the meeting ID, which is 938 8956 6219 and the passcode, which is 275521. To listen to the conference call via telephone outside the U.S., dial the country number from the international directory, followed by the meeting ID, which is 938 8956 6219 and the passcode, which is 275521.

