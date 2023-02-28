|
Westwater Resources Announces 2022 Year End Business Update Conference Call
Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) an energy technology and battery-grade natural graphite development company, today announced it will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 and will update investors as to progress at its Kellyton graphite plant.
Call Information
The call will be held on March 7, 2023, at 9:30 AM EST.
Dial-In-Numbers
- 1-800-319-4610 (USA and Canada)
- 1-604-638-5340 (International)
- Conference ID: Westwater Resources Conference Call
Hosting the call will be Frank Bakker, President, and CEO of Westwater, who will be joined by Terence J. Cryan, Executive Chairman of the Board, and by Steven M. Cates, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President-Finance. Mr. Bakker will present an update on construction and recent developments at the Kellyton graphite plant, while Mr. Cates will review the financial results and the Company’s financial condition. Management will be available for questions as part of the call.
About Westwater Resources, Inc.
Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite products. The Company’s primary project is the Kellyton advanced graphite processing plant that is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, the Company’s Coosa graphite deposit is the most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States — and is located across 41,965 acres (~17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228006246/en/
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag zu. Die US-Börsen entwickeln sich im Donnerstagshandel uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten am Donnerstag nur wenig Bewegung, lediglich in Hongkong ging es deutlicher abwärts.