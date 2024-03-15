Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
15.03.2024 11:30:00

Westwater Resources Announces 2023 Year End Business Update Conference Call

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), an energy technology and battery-grade natural graphite development company, today announced it will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023, and provide a business update related to its graphite business.

The call will be held on March 20, 2024 at 11:00 AM Eastern time.

Live Conference Call

  • 1-800-319-4610 (USA and Canada)
  • 1-604-638-5340 (International)
  • Conference ID: Westwater Resources Conference Call
  • Webcast: westwaterresources.net/investors/presentations-events/

Conference Call Replay

  • 1-855-669-9658 (USA and Canada)
  • 1-412-317-0088 (International)
  • Access Code: 0646

About Westwater Resources, Inc.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite products. The Company’s primary project is the Kellyton advanced graphite processing plant that is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, the Company’s Coosa graphite deposit is the most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States — and is located across 41,965 acres (~17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

