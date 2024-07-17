Westwater Resources Announces Update to Conference Call on July 18, 2024

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) an energy technology and battery-grade natural graphite development company, today announced detail for its conference call to be held on July 18, 2024, at 10:00 am eastern time. Management plans to discuss recent progress at its Kellyton Graphite Plant, customer engagement and future plans.

Live Conference Call

1-844-763-8274 (USA and Canada)

1-647-484-8814 (International)

Conference ID: Westwater Resources Conference Call

Webcast: westwaterresources.net/investors/presentations-events/

Conference Call Replay

1-855-669-9658 (USA and Canada)

1-412-317-0088 (International)

Access Code: 0876

About Westwater Resources, Inc.

Westwater Resources is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite products. The Company’s primary project is the Kellyton Graphite Plant that is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, the Company’s Coosa graphite deposit is the most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States, which is located across 41,965 acres (~17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "developing,” "updates,” "plans,” "progress,” and other similar words. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning: the construction of the Kellyton Graphite Plant, the Coosa graphite deposit, and the costs, schedules, production and economic projections associated with both of them. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company and discussed in Westwater’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent securities filings.

