Westwater Resources to Participate in a Fireside Chat on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 11:30 EDT

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), a battery-grade, natural graphite development company ("Westwater” or "the "Company”), today announced that it will participate in a Fireside Chat with Water Tower Research on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

Water Tower Research will have a conversation with Jay Wago, Westwater Resources Vice President of Sales & Marketing. He will discuss the current trends and expectations in the US battery and EV market, specifically the growing demand for graphite battery materials, and the growing supply-demand imbalance in the battery-grade graphite market.

Investors and other persons interested in joining the Fireside Chat must register using the link below. Please note that the replay may be accessed at any time after the Chat ends utilizing the same registration link.

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_azxqJ07zRzqI2-paIMYzUg

About Westwater Resources, Inc.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade, natural graphite products. The Company’s primary project is the Kellyton Graphite Plant, which is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, the Company’s Coosa Graphite Deposit is the most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States - and is located across 41,965 acres (~17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama.

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is a shareholder communication and engagement platform powered by senior industry experts with significant Wall Street experience.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Fireside Chat on December 13, 2022 may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are identified by words such as "trends,” "expectations,” "demands,” and other similar words. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that Westwater expects will occur in the future, including but not limited to statements relating to i) the expected future growth in the demand for graphite, graphite products, and vanadium; (ii) the timing or occurrence of the construction and operation of the Kellyton Graphite Plant; (iii) potential benefits from vanadium by-product sales from the Coosa Graphite Deposit; (iv) the timing or occurrence of any future drilling or production from the Company’s properties or projects, and the anticipated economics and rate of return from the Company’s projects; (v) the adequacy of funding, the Company’s liquidity, and the Company’s anticipated cash burn rate and capital requirements; and (vi) future governmental action to promote the production or price of domestically produced graphite, are forward-looking statements. Because they are forward-looking statements, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, among others: (a) the spot price and long term contract price of graphite (both flake graphite feedstock and purified graphite products) and vanadium, and the world-wide supply and demand of graphite and vanadium; (b) the effects, extent and timing of the entry of additional competition in the markets in which we operate; (c) the ability to obtain contracts with customers; (d) available sources and transportation of graphite feedstock; (e) the ability to control costs and avoid cost and schedule overruns during the development, construction and operation of the Kellyton Graphite Plant; (f) the ability to construct and operate the Kellyton Graphite Plant in accordance with the requirements of permits and licenses and the requirements of tax credits and other incentives; (g) government regulation of the mining and manufacturing industries in the United States; (h) unanticipated geological, processing, regulatory and legal or other problems we may encounter; (i) the results of our exploration activities, and the possibility that future exploration results may be materially less promising than initial exploration results; (j) any graphite or vanadium discoveries not being in high enough concentration to make it economic to extract the metals; (k) our ability to finance growth plans; (l) the potential effects of the continued COVID-19 pandemic; (m) currently pending or new litigation or arbitration (n) our ability to maintain and timely receive mining, manufacturing, and other permits from regulatory agencies and (o) other factors which are more fully described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC.

Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006000/en/