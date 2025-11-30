Hemp Aktie
WKN DE: A1C2N2 / ISIN: US56782C1099
|
30.11.2025 20:14:00
What a Hemp Crackdown in the U.S. Could Mean for Tilray's Growth Opportunities
The U.S. government is looking to crack down on hemp products. Congress recently passed a bill that industry experts say will effectively ban most hemp-derived products. It was then signed into law. The industry is bracing for layoffs and significant challenges ahead.That could be a particularly troublesome development for cannabis companies that have looked to hemp as a way to penetrate the U.S. market. Back in 2018, the passing of the Farm Bill opened up some opportunities (and loopholes) for cannabis companies to grow their operations without running afoul of the U.S. ban on marijuana.Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one Canadian-based cannabis company that was eyeing opportunities related to hemp. This recent development, however, puts that under a cloud of uncertainty. Here's a look at what that might mean for the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hemp Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.