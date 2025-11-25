Vistra Aktie
ISIN: AR0659507682
|
25.11.2025 09:55:00
What Every Vistra Investor Should Know Before Buying
Artificial intelligence (AI) requires lots of computing power. Computing power requires lots of electricity. That's the simple reason why so many investors have been buying shares of Vistra (NYSE: VST) lately. Shares of the power generation company are up more than 750% over the last five years:However, there are a lot of differences among power companies, and Vistra has some unique quirks that a lot of potential shareholders don't know about. Here's what investors need to know before buying Vistra shares.When investors think of a power company or an electricity generator, they generally think of regulated utilities: companies that operate on regulated contracts to provide power to customers in a certain geographic area. That's not what Vistra does. Instead, Vistra is a "competitive" power generation company -- the largest in the U.S., in fact. What that means is that instead of providing the electricity it generates to a fixed group of customers at a fixed, regulated rate, Vistra sells the electricity it makes on the open wholesale market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
