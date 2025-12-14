Enbridge Aktie
WKN: 885427 / ISIN: CA29250N1050
|
14.12.2025 23:07:00
What Has Enbridge (ENB) Stock Done For Investors?
Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) is one of North America's largest energy infrastructure companies. It transports about 30% of the crude oil produced on the continent and almost 20% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S. The Canadian company also operates the largest natural gas utility by volume and is a leading investor in renewable energy. Here's a look at what this leading pipeline and utility stock has done for investors over the past five years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
