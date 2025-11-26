AI Energy Aktie
What Is One of the Best AI Energy Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years?
Not everyone will understand how artificial intelligence (AI) works. But one thing that is becoming clear is the staggering amount of energy it will need to operate.According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, power demand for artificial intelligence is set to increase tenfold by 2030. Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency predicts that data center electricity consumption will also double by the same year. The high-density computing and data center loads driven AI could be alleviated slightly by some material factors, like more efficient chips or cooling systems. However, it's likely the world will need more energy -- and the capacity to generate it -- to keep pace with AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
